Hawaii men’s volleyball team release volleyball schedule

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

The reigning national champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will open its title defense with a two-match series against Loyola-Chicago on Jan. 5 and 7 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

