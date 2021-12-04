comscore Army task force helping Hawaii families affected by tainted water supply | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army task force helping Hawaii families affected by tainted water supply

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. ARMY U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, speaks at a town hall at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Chapel on Friday.

    COURTESY U.S. ARMY

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, speaks at a town hall at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Chapel on Friday.

As the military continues to grapple with the consequences of contamination of the Navy’s water system, the commander of the Army’s 25th Infantry Division offered a sobering assessment to residents of Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill housing. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu City Lights returns this weekend

Scroll Up