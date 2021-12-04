Elvis, USS Arizona documentary to screen Sunday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The World War II Foundation is presenting a free screening of “Elvis and the USS Arizona” at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces.

The documentary, narrated by Jim Nantz of CBS Sports and actor Kyle Chandler of “Friday Night Lights,” tells the story of the USS Arizona Memorial Commission in the late 1950s as it struggled to raise funds for a memorial honoring those who died during the attack.

George Chaplin, editor of The Honolulu Advertiser, asked his colleagues across the country to publish editorials about the project. One of the newspapers that ran a piece about the commission’s funding needs was the Los Angeles Times.

At the time, Elvis Presley was scheduled to come to Hawaii to film the movie “Blue Hawaii,” when his manager saw the editorial in the Times and showed it to the famed actor and singer. Presley immediately agreed to hold a benefit concert for the USS Arizona Memorial project.

The sold-out event at Pearl Harbor’s Bloch Arena raised over $60,000.

Sunday’s free screening of the film will be accompanied by a question-and-answer session with World War II veterans and actor Jon Seda, who played John Basilone, a Marine and World War II Medal of Honor recipient, in the HBO miniseries “The Pacific.”

Those planning to attend the screening will need to take the bus to Ford Island. The film will be shown in Hangar 79.

To comply with Safe Access O‘ahu, the museum will check for a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 48 hours. Masks are required for those who attend the event.