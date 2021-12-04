comscore Elvis, USS Arizona documentary to screen Sunday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Elvis, USS Arizona documentary to screen Sunday

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

The World War II Foundation is presenting a free screening of “Elvis and the USS Arizona” at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Read more

Honolulu City Lights returns this weekend

