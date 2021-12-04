comscore Hawaii’s tourism industry sees hope with return of cruise ships and meetings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s tourism industry sees hope with return of cruise ships and meetings

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hallry Ho of VA Pacific Island Health Care System handed out pamphlets and refreshments Friday to Ritchie Koseki during the Young at Heart Expo at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gregory Ching visited Anne Komatsu and Joyce Lee of Kupuna Power on Friday at the Young at Heart Expo at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, which will fully reopen its exhibit halls in January for meetings and events.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2020 The Pride of America, operated by NCL America, was anchored in Honolulu Harbor before the pandemic hit.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Group, Viking and Resident at Sea have expressed interest in resuming Hawaii sailings in 2022, ending a nearly two-year hiatus following a pandemic-related no-sail order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more

