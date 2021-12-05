Flood advisory issued for Oahu until 12:45 p.m. as ‘widespread’ rainfall hits Hawaii

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 12:45 p.m. today.

At 9:37 a.m., radar showed heavy rainfall taking place over urban Honolulu at the rate of one to three inches per hour and moving over the Koolau Mountains toward Kaneohe and Kailua.

Heavy showers are expected throughout the morning, forecasters said.

Areas that could experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Ahuimanu, Kalihi, Pearl City, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Manoa, Waikele, Iroquois Point, Maunawili, Waipahu, Mililani and Palolo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flash flood watch all Hawaiian Islands has been extended through Tuesday afternoon as the National Weather Service in Honolulu says “widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms,” which may bring catastrophic flooding and strong southerly winds, remains a threat due to a kona low near the state.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that as much as 25 inches of rain could fall across the state over the next few days. Rainfall on Friday and Saturday has already damaged roads and caused localized flooding, along with producing dangerously high surf.

According to the NWS, Maui County and Hawaii island are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall today, with Oahu and Kauai expected to see more rain tonight into Monday. Forecasters say to expect heavy rains potentially until Wednesday, with the highest chance for thunderstorms to occur on Monday and Tuesday when “deep layer shear, instability and moisture axis” could all affect the state.

Normal trade wind patterns are expected to return to the state later in the week as the kona low departs and is replaced by an area of high pressure to the northeast of the state.

HI-EMA asks Hawaii residents to be aware of the following:

>> During heavy rains, or human-made structure failures such as a dam breach, flash flooding can occur quickly and without warning.

>> Be prepared to evacuate and move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to act.

>> Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot – Turn around, do not drown!

>> Contact your property/casualty agent or broker about flood insurance, which is offered through the National Flood Insurance Program.