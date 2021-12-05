comscore Artist Taiji Terasaki presents immersive exhibition on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Artist Taiji Terasaki presents immersive exhibition on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER The portrait weavings that comprise “Quick Response” were inspired by QR codes and incorporate elements of augmented reality.

    COURTESY MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER

    The portrait weavings that comprise “Quick Response” were inspired by QR codes and incorporate elements of augmented reality.

  • COURTESY MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER Artist Taiji Terasaki responded to last year’s stay-at-home edict by creating one woven paper work a day over 100 days that were assembled into “Transcendients: 100 Days of COVID-19.”

    COURTESY MAUI ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER

    Artist Taiji Terasaki responded to last year’s stay-at-home edict by creating one woven paper work a day over 100 days that were assembled into “Transcendients: 100 Days of COVID-19.”

The exhibition presents an array of media including augmented reality, ceramics, film, installations and works on paper that transforms the gallery into a visual narrative that documents the artist’s pandemic journey. Read more

Previous Story
‘Broadway in Hawaii’ announces new season that includes ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Cats’

Scroll Up