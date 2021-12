Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 37

6:40 p.m. today

Hyunwoo grabs Hyungseob by the collar, asking him to return his brother. Miok retaliates and shouts outside of Hyunwoo’s home. Gwangjin tells Gwiboon that his grandmother went in search of Hyunjung.

Episode 38

7:45 p.m. today

Hyunwoo asks if Seongjun sympathizes with Hyung­seob, and he says he needs time to manage his anger. Jungae questions Hyung­seob, whose child she’s raised for 20 years. Seongjun goes to see Donghui.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

At the first-ever K Fashion Week in Busan, Ha Young-eun, a design team manager at The One, runs around frantically trying to secure a collaboration deal with renowned designer Olivier. Hwang Chi-sook nurses a broken heart and meets a man she thought she would never see again.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

For The One’s 30th anniversary event, Young-eun recruits influencer Hye-rin as the main celebrity, but things go south. Chi-sook arrives at Vision PR in search of Jae-kuk, the man she fell for at first sight. Young-eun chooses work over love.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 57-58

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Chang-soo and Yong-sim fight over sending Jae-bin to Misung. Chang-soo heads to Misung to tell Chairman Oh that Jae-bin is not their heir. Woo-jung is elated upon hearing she’s been hired at ABC. Hwa-kyung disappears and is unreachable.

Episodes 59-60

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-kyung barely escapes from the mental institution. Jae-bin makes a deal with Chairman Oh in order to marry Hwa-kyung. Chang-soo is guilt-ridden over sending Jae-bin to Misung. Yeon-hee informs Chairman Oh that she’ll have Hwa-kyung marry Jae-bin.

“Check Out the Event”

Part 1 of 3

7:45 p.m. Friday

Song-yi, who works at a botanical garden, has a bright and honest personality. She has a longtime boyfriend whom she assumed she’d marry one day. But to her shock, he suddenly breaks up with her. She then learns she has won a couple’s trip.

Part 2 of 3

7:45 p.m. Saturday

To Song-yi’s surprise, her ex-boyfriend shows up for the couple’s trip. She tries to rekindle their relationship during their trip. All the couples on the trip seem to have some hidden agenda, including her ex-boyfriend.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles.