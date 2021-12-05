Hawaii basketball coach Laura Beeman eager to see Rainbow Wahine at full strength
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii forward Amy Atwell shoots against the Portland State Vikings on Nov. 21. Atwell has scored in double figures in each of the past five games and averages a team-high 16.9 points per game.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree