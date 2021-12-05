Signs of Hawaiian Life – December 5, 2021
While at the Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, Canada, Howard Komori of Salt Lake snapped a selfie in front of Steve’s Poke Bar in September.
Ewa Beach resident Craig Richter spotted an abundance of Hawaiian Punch plums at the Holiday Market grocery store in Canton, Mich.,
in September. Photo by Terry Richter.
-
While exploring Croatia’s Dalmatian Islands in September, Mary Bergmann of Kailua discovered this directional signpost in the small island town of Hvar, with its yellow arrow pointing toward Honolulu.
Photo by John Young.
