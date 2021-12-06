Hawaii reports 90 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 88,385

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 90 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 88,385 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,033.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 767 fatalities on Oahu, 140 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 788,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 45 new cases on Oahu, 13 each on Maui and Kauai, 12 on Hawaii island, and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Saturday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,246 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases fell today by four.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,08 have required hospitalizations, with seven new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 37 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

