Off the News: More political pressure on Red Hill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, so is being hit with questions about the Red Hill water contamination crisis. Read more

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, so is being hit with questions about the Red Hill water contamination crisis.

The question of relocating the adjacent fuel-tank farm will be tackled, she said in a Friday conference call. But that issue will have to wait until safe drinking water supplies in affected areas are restored, Hirono added.

Also on Friday: Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie said on the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast that he’d want the 20-tank facility closed. When? “Today,” he said.

Broadway back in Honolulu

You could almost feel the excitement among Broadway fans here, with the announced slate of “Broadway in Hawaii.” The biggest headliner was “Hamilton,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, to be staged in December 2022. But the other shows are no slouches either: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” coming in April; “Jersey Boys,” the musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, now rescheduled for September from its pandemic-delayed May 2020 run; and the return of “Cats” in June 2023.

Tickets begin at $181 for a three-show subscription, not including “Jersey Boys,” which must be bought separately. See broadwayinhawaii.com for details. And let’s hope the days of pandemic restrictions in large venues will be long behind us.