comscore Off the News: More political pressure on Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: More political pressure on Red Hill

  • Today
  • Updated 2:41 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, so is being hit with questions about the Red Hill water contamination crisis. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Roundabouts better for traffic, air quality; UH website didn’t help Wahine fans; Red Hill, the 8th wonder of the world

Scroll Up