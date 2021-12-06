comscore Gov. David Ige joins call to suspend Red Hill fuel storage operation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige joins call to suspend Red Hill fuel storage operation

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cyndi Gomez, an Aliamanu Military Reservation resident, spoke at a town hall meeting at the Hokulani Community Center on Sunday.

    Cyndi Gomez, an Aliamanu Military Reservation resident, spoke at a town hall meeting at the Hokulani Community Center on Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, left, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Rear Adm. Blake Converse listened during Sunday’s meeting.

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, left, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Rear Adm. Blake Converse listened during Sunday’s meeting.

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Sunday called for the Navy to suspend its Red Hill fuel storage operation until its drinking water contamination crisis is handled. Read more

