comscore Resurgent John John Florence wins in Haleiwa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Resurgent John John Florence wins in Haleiwa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Haleiwa’s John John Florence scored a hometown victory in the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger after dropping a perfect 10-point ride. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa helps keep streak alive as Miami beats New York

Scroll Up