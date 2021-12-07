Oahu, Kauai County remain under flood watch as Kona low lingers

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back for updates.

———

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m

One lane on Farrington Highway at Makua Cave in Leeward Oahu is open to motorists as crews continue to clear mud from a landslide, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Crews will continue working in the area throughout the day.

The transportation department advised the public to check your routes via Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze for any road closures before heading out.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The flash flood warning for Oahu has expired but the island and Kauai County remain under a flood watch through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible on Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.

“Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding and affect areas that do not usually flood,” the weather service says. “Low spots in roads will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with steep terrain. Additional heavy rainfall on Oahu could cause severe flooding impacts, as six to ten inches of rain has fallen over the entire island since Monday.”

Forecasters say heavy rain will continue across Oahu and Kauai County as a Kona low pulls deep tropical moisture over the western end of the island chain, bringing the threat of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds.

The forecast for the entire state calls for the Kona low northwest of the islands to drift away from the area on Wednesday.

“A drier airmass moving in from the east has begun to reach the Big Island and Maui, but a few heavy showers are possible over Maui County this morning. A breezy and drier trade wind weather pattern will spread over all islands by Thursday, continuing into the weekend,” the weather service said.

A landslide on Farrington Highway at Makua Cave on the Leeward Coast prompted the closure of the roadway as the storm continues to wreak havoc in Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The affected portion of the highway is closed as crew members continue to work to clear thick mud.

Meanwhile, a large tree is blocking Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua.

The Honolulu Fire Department remained busy Monday night with downed trees and power lines, rescues from rapid stream waters and flooded homes.

At about 7:20 p.m., firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a room of her home in Pearl City after a wall collapsed from floodwaters surrounding the residence.

School closures on Oahu include Pearl City Highlands Elementary Farrington High and Red Hill Elementary, the state Department of Education announced in a tweet this morning.

As of 7 a.m. Hawaiian Electric said that power had been restored to the following buildings in downtown Honolulu: the State Capitol, State District Court, Central Pacific Bank, First Hawaiian Bank, City Municipal Building and the State Office Building. Crews continue to work on repairs, HECO said.