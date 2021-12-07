Column: The Triumvirate keeps the peace, but what happens next?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Western civilization loves the number three. We usually give three reasons for anything. The Christian god is Triune. And the U.S. has three co-equal branches of government. Read more

Western civilization loves the number three. We usually give three reasons for anything. The Christian god is Triune. And the U.S. has three co-equal branches of government.

At this time in America we honor and remember the great crisis of World War II. It is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. It is also approximately the 80th year of three of our most influential national leaders: Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Anthony Fauci, who together work harder than most people half their age to preserve peace, democracy, and public health.

Americans name generations. In college I searched for the name of mine and read a book called “The Silent Generation.” It is a truism that people who were children during World War II are circumspect and respectful of traditional values: equality, unselfishness, public service, humility, family, and community. Our parents came through the fires of war and taught us the meaning of self-discipline early in life. We could not expect too much, because everyone was part of a national effort to literally save the world from fascism.

But America is a place of the brash, of ambition and hyperbole. A silent cohort does not compete well against the shouters and self-promoters. It goes along its business and lightens the gloom with snatches of Sinatra, Jack Benny jokes, one-armed hugs, and gives people “the benefit of the doubt.” One need not look beyond the Triumvirate for the shared attitudes and fortitudes of the Silent Generation.

After years of leadership by members of the Greatest Generation and the Boomers, we Silents finally occupy the top offices of the land. How does our leadership differ from those who came before and after us?

We were the first Peace Corps volunteers. We became the first astronauts. We filled the offices of the United Nations’ agencies set up to handle Third World refugees, child mortality, endemic diseases, nuclear threats. We protested against nuclear war and filled the ranks of civil rights activists. We created and almost passed an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution. We kept the Cold War peace between the superpowers.

All of this and our old-fashioned, deeply democratic values has made the Triumvirate the target of subsequent generations, who never knew the greatest shadows that dogged our generation.

From the time I was born until the present, I have never lived in a world of peace. I have watched fear and paranoia envelop the mindset of Americans, who now distrust their national government, schools, health officials, newspapers and courts.

Nancy Pelosi lives with death threats and attempts on her life while herding cats in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the third in line to the presidency at 81 years young. Her stamina and smarts are amazing. Joe Biden, “Uncle Joe,” (79) the most understated personality in the presidency since Calvin Coolidge, faces more challenges here and abroad than any president since FDR. Anthony Fauci is 80 and an example of how healthy and relevant any senior citizen could be if they would heed his advice.

They are the thin, wise line between order and chaos right now. Each is speaking to those to whom they will soon pass the baton, in hopes that their replacements will pay attention to what is important and what works.

We live in a violent world of immature people who have their hands on fearsome weapons and who have the judgment of children. The Triumvirate are doing what they have always done: keeping the peace, enhancing security, working harder than anyone around them to keep our global and national houses in order.

After them, what? Do we forget Pearl Harbor and move on? If so, to what? A world convulsed and panic-stricken that seeks refuge in the black hearts of dictators and fascist ideologies?

The answer, your answer, will determine our future.

Honolulu resident Jean E. Rosenfeld, Ph.D., is a retired historian of religions.