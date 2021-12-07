comscore Off the News: Honors for Hawaii’s own Bette Midler | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Honors for Hawaii’s own Bette Midler

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

The Kennedy Center Honors were celebrated this weekend, with a nod going to one of our own, Bette Midler. Born in Honolulu and a graduate of Radford High School, the Divine Miss M launched that bright and bawdy stage presence in various local theater productions. Read more

