A-‘dough’-rable treats

It’s the season for all things sweet — and nothing sparks Christmas cheer like holiday cookies. Whether you’re into sugar cookies, gingerbread or classic chocolate chip, feast your eyes on these seasonal delights.

Ige’s Halawa Lunch & Catering

All cookies from Ige’s Halawa Lunch & Catering are hand rolled and baked in house. The local biz is offering two options for DIY cookie kits — Christmas sugar cookie kits ($25) that include nine cookies, three colored icings and one assorted sprinkles pack, and a gingerbread family kit ($35) that comes with 11 cookies, four colored icings and one assorted sprinkles pack.

To order, visit igeshalawa.square.site. Preorders start today and will run through Dec. 17 or until all the kits are sold out.

Pickup is at Ige’s kitchen in Halawa Valley on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

99-1086 Iwaena St., Aiea

808-486-6868

Instagram: @igeshalawa

The Cookie Plug

Ewa Beach-based online business The Cookie Plug is offering an assortment of holiday flavors. Santa’s Cookie Box comes with 15 cookies (three of each flavor), in addition to Christmas stickers, decorations and candies. Flavors include Andes hot cocoa, gingerbread cheesecake, browned butter chocolate chip, peppermint red velvet and Christmas butter cookie. Order now for pickup Dec. 23.

Other winter menu flavors available for all of December include egg nog, Christmas butter crinkle and peppermint cookies and cream. Cookies are available in boxes of six ($16) or 12 ($20). To order, visit thecookieplug.shop or message the biz on Instagram (@thecookiep1ug).

thecookieplug.shop

Instagram: @thecookiep1ug

Cookies and Buttercream

Instagram business Cookies and Buttercream’s holiday cookie boxes are available in mini ($10), small ($20) and large ($26) sizes. Festive flavors include roasted mac nut melting moments, classic gingerdoodle (ginger snap and snickerdoodle hybrid), matcha sables with caramelized white chocolate, peppermint mocha espresso butter cookies, and black cocoa rye sables with caramelized white chocolate.

“I started this business several years ago but seriously got into it last spring when the pandemic hit and I was laid off from my job as a waitress,” says owner Liz Macato. “From a young age, I’ve always enjoyed baking, and as an adult running a business, I take pride in being able to continue to make delicious baked goods for my loved ones.”

Order via Instagram (@cookiesandbuttercream) for pickup at Town Center of Mililani Starbucks.

Instagram: @cookiesandbuttercreamhi

Creations by Mommy Aumotoyumi

Certified food handler Claire Au says she’s been baking since she was young, and has always shown her love through food. She started getting serious about sugar cookies when a friend asked her to help with her wedding in 2019 by making Frappuccino sugar cookies. When the pandemic hit, Au started her Instagram account (@creations_by_mommy_aumotoyumi) to share things she was making at home for fun, and she publicly launched her sugar cookies last December.

This holiday season, Au is doing a flash sale today (Dec. 8) from 6 to 8 p.m. Choose from three mini Mouse-mas cookies ($10) or DIY cookie kits ($30) that include 12 cookies, three icings and sprinkles. Pickup is Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Keiki 2 Keiki (2758 S. King St.), and Au will drop off any extra advent calendars and treats on Dec. 11.

@creations_by_mommy_aumotoyumi