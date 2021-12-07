A-‘dough’-rable treats
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 4:45 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY
IGE’S HALAWA
Christmas sugar cookie kits ($25) include nine cookies, colored icings and sprinkle
Holiday flavors include andes hot cocoa, peppermint red velvet and more
PHOTO COURTESY COOKIES
AND BUTTERCREAM
Holiday cookie boxes contain roasted mac nut melting moments, matcha sables with caramelized white chocolate and more
PHOTO COURTESY
CREATIONS BY MOMMY
AUMOTOYUMI
Mini mousemas cookies (three for $10) are part of today’s cookie flash sale for pickup at keiki 2 keiki on Dec. 18
