comscore A-‘dough’-rable treats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

A-‘dough’-rable treats

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:45 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY IGE’S HALAWA

    Christmas sugar cookie kits ($25) include nine cookies, colored icings and sprinkle

  • Holiday flavors include andes hot cocoa, peppermint red velvet and more

  • PHOTO COURTESY COOKIES AND BUTTERCREAM

    Holiday cookie boxes contain roasted mac nut melting moments, matcha sables with caramelized white chocolate and more

  • PHOTO COURTESY CREATIONS BY MOMMY AUMOTOYUMI

    Mini mousemas cookies (three for $10) are part of today’s cookie flash sale for pickup at keiki 2 keiki on Dec. 18

It’s the season for all things sweet — and nothing sparks Christmas cheer like holiday cookies. Read more

Previous Story
Punches for pooches
Next Story
Run, run, run as fast as you can

Scroll Up