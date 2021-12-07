Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you bring an aesthetically pleasing sushi cake to your holiday gathering, it’s bound to steal the show. But what goes into making one of these gorgeous creations?

Sushi cake masters who make cakes professionally and as side gigs weigh in with some helpful tips, whether you plan to make this for your holiday feast or simply want a family-friendly activity.

Keep it fresh

Of all the sushi cake makers we talked to, they all had one piece of advice in common — use fresh ingredients.

“People think the cakes we make are pretty or tasty, but it’s not about the cake or the cake maker — it’s actually because of the freshness of product that we use,” says Bricyn Afong, known as Hawaiis Only chef Kale. “That’s our biggest step — finding fresh fish, checking water content, oil content and the right cuts. When you use fresh ingredients, you can slap a sushi cake together with no experience and it’ll still taste great.”

Rice, rice, baby

There’s no doubt — high-quality rice yields a better cake.

“The most important step in creating a sushi cake is the sushi rice — making sure that it’s the right consistency and seasoned well,” says Ryan Souza, owner of Aloha Souza Fish House.

“You need white rice — short-grain sushi rice is preferable,” adds Seiko Miyasaki, owner of Sushi Cakes by Seiks, LLC.

Michael Narito Alfaro, chef/general manager at Aloha Cones, says that cooking the rice early can be a real time saver when it’s time to assemble the cake.

“If someone tries to make the rice and then cut the fish, it’s pretty hectic,” he says.

“Cook the rice ahead of time. Once you do, you can put it in an airtight container; you can use it a couple hours later. With sushi rice, it’s a 1-to-1 ratio of water to rice; with other rices, like wild rice or jasmine rice, it’s more water. For me, short-grain or medium-grain Calrose rice tastes best.

“Sushi bars often have their own house vinegar to season the rice,” he adds. “Most times, the fish will taste the same; it’s the house vinegar that makes each one different. When the rice is done cooking, mix it with the vinegar. You want to make sure you mix the rice and vinegar together while the rice is hot. You can use a big stainless steel bowl or plastic bowl.”

Practice makes perfecT

When it comes to making sushi cakes at home, there’s bound to be a lot of trial and error, per Miyasaki.

“You may not be a trained sushi chef, so practice cutting sashimi-like slices on tofu or an egg omelet,” she says. “Ahi prices are at an all-time high right now, and it’s not something you want to practice on for your first try. When slicing sashimi-grade fish, use one long, single stroke of the knife to make sure your piece is nice and smooth. Sawing back and forth will only smash the fish and create uneven cuts.”

“Make sure your cuts are uniform,” Alfaro adds. “To do nice sashimi roses, you can’t cut the fish too thick. Thinner cuts result in nicer (sashimi) petals. You can practice on a cheaper fish, like salmon.”

Top it off

When it comes to decorating your sushi cake, the sky’s the limit. The only thing holding you back will probably be your budget.

“The most popular toppings on my cakes are Japan bluefin, hamachi (yellow-fin) and Ora king salmon,” says Miyasaki. “The best part about making your own sushi cake is that you can include any fish of your liking. Other popular toppings are king crab legs or uni (sea urchin).”

“We pride ourselves on making unique, detailed sashimi roses,” adds Afong. “Finding the perfect fish for our sashimi roses is key.”

When it comes to ideas for toppings and fillings, think of your favorite sushi and what it comprises, and go from there. You can use avocado, edamame, sesame seeds, ikura, unagi sauce and more. Whatever you decide to do, Alfaro encourages planning ahead.

“Make sure you plan your day,” he says. “If you’re going to buy avocados, I suggest you check a couple days before you’re going to make the cake. Most avocados in the store are hard, so you’re going to have to ripen them yourself. The fastest way to ripen avocados is to put them in a paper bag with a banana or apple; they can ripen up in one to two days.”

Have fun

Even if you’ve never made a sushi cake before, having a project to do with the entire family can be a rewarding experience.

“Everyone should experience buying or making a sushi cake,” Afong says. “We did it with our family, and we couldn’t stop laughing. Everyone has an image or style in mind, but it’s actually a lot more difficult to assemble than it seems. Creating one makes for great laughs, and better yet, delicious pupus. If you buy a cake, though, you will be the talk of the party because of its uniqueness and beauty.”

Making a sushi cake is also a chance to express one’s creativity, according to Souza.

“Have an open mind and just have fun,” he says. “Sushi cakes are all about creativity and bringing your vision to life.”

“I would encourage people to make their own sushi cakes for a family gathering because you can customize it and make it extra special,” echoes Miyasaki. “If you aren’t into DIY, you can purchase a sushi cake — there are many poke and sushi cake makers out there, and they’re all awesome.”

808 Poke Cakes

This Kaimuki-based biz is known for its custom layered poke cakes and poke balls. Cakes feature fresh ahi poke with seasoned sushi rice and a variety of toppings like avocado roses, crab balls with tobiko and more. For orders, message @808pokecakes on Instagram.

Aloha Cones

Aloha Cones offers three cake designs that range from $120 to $140. Cakes include sushi rice, spicy tuna, crab salad, avocado, furikake, bubu arare and sesame seeds; toppings include ahi, salmon and Hamachi sashimi roses and more. One week’s notice minimum is required. Direct message @alohacones on Instagram or email michael@alohaconeshawaii.com.

Aloha Souza Fish House

This biz uses fresh, local and high-quality imported fish to make sushi cakes, sashimi and specialty platters. Choices range from Ora King Salmon and ahi to hamachi, Japanese bluefin and more. Call or text 808-476-5609 to order.

Bakudan Poke

Whether you’re craving sushi cakes or poke/sashimi platters, Bakudan Poke has it all. Feeling extra? Baku Bomb Cakes cost $155-$225 and feature eight torched inari bombs right outside of the cake itself. For inquiries, message @bakudanpoke on Instagram.

Hawaiis Only

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bricyn Afong’s business had completely shut down. He remembers thinking of ways to get creative to stay afloat.

After a Google search for “trending foods” revealed that sushi was extremely popular, he started thinking of a way to get creative with the Japanese dish — hence, sushi cakes. For sushi cake inquiries, message @hawaiisonly on Instagram.

Sushi Cakes By Seiks, LLC

This certified food handler is known for sashimi cakes — complete with ahi roses — and mini cakes. Cakes include generous cuts of fish ranging from chutoro and hamachi to akami toro. Message @cakesbyseiks on Instagram to order.

Tokkuri Tei

Sushi cakes from Tokkuri Tei are not on the regular menu and are special orders only. Customers give chef-manager Hideaki “Santa” Miyoshi a budget, along with the type of fish and rice they want. These custom-made creations cost $100-$250 and take at least three days. Call 808-732-6480 for more info.