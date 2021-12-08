comscore Putting ‘da best’ to the test | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Putting ‘da best’ to the test

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:31 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A combination beef bowl ($10.99-$13.99) is one of Da Best Pho’s claim to “da best” title, with an aromatic cinnamon-infused broth.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Seven Courses of Beef Beef fondue, or hot pot, is included in Da Best Pho’s signature seven courses of beef ($39.99). Shrimp can be added for an additional cost, but the meal for two is already filling without it.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A rice vermicelli bowl ($16.99) is topped with barbecue pork and pounded shrimp. The pounded shrimp is a bouncy, steamed, fried fishcake made with sweetened pounded shrimp paste. Pair it with barbecue pork for a salty-sweet mix.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The centerpiece of the seven courses of beef menu is a platter of beef, vegetables and rice vermicelli noodles for rolling DIY summer rolls.

What’s the first thing you do when a restaurant calls itself Da Best Pho Vietnamese Noodle House & BBQ? You gonna put the pho to the taste test, right? Read more

