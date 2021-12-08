Putting ‘da best’ to the test

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A combination beef bowl ($10.99-$13.99) is one of Da Best Pho’s claim to “da best” title, with an aromatic cinnamon-infused broth.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Seven Courses of Beef Beef fondue, or hot pot, is included in Da Best Pho’s signature seven courses of beef ($39.99). Shrimp can be added for an additional cost, but the meal for two is already filling without it.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A rice vermicelli bowl ($16.99) is topped with barbecue pork and pounded shrimp. The pounded shrimp is a bouncy, steamed, fried fishcake made with sweetened pounded shrimp paste. Pair it with barbecue pork for a salty-sweet mix.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
The centerpiece of the seven courses of beef menu is a platter of beef, vegetables and rice vermicelli noodles for rolling DIY summer rolls.