This quintessential holiday dish delivers

This take on the classic autumn side has the right amount of sweetness and irresistible buttery flavor, not to mention the right balance of creamy and crunchy. Crushed cornflakes make the topping extra crisp, but you can skip them if you want. The two cups of mini marshmallows called for may not cover your entire casserole, allowing a little of that sweet potato filling to peek out, but feel free to use more marshmallows to cover it all the way (and look for gelatin-free ones to keep this dish strictly vegetarian). With all its flavors and textures combined, this quintessential holiday dish will have everyone coming back for more.

Sweet potato casserole

Ingredients for the filling:

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), at room temperature, plus more for greasing the pan

• 6 large sweet potatoes (about 4 pounds), scrubbed

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature

• 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt Ingredients for the topping:

• 1 cup pecans, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 cup cornflakes, lightly crushed (optional)

• 1/2 packed cup light or dark brown sugar

• 1/4 cup unsalted butter (1/2 stick), melted

• 2 cups mini marshmallows, plus more to taste

Directions:

Prepare the filling: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with butter and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Poke the sweet potatoes all over with a fork and place on the baking sheet. Bake until soft, about 1 hour; let cool.

When sweet potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them using a knife, then add the flesh to a large bowl (or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment) and mash with a potato masher or fork.

Add the 1/2 cup butter, eggs, condensed milk, sugar, vanilla and salt to the bowl. Combine well with a hand mixer or a stand mixer on medium speed. Add the mixture to the prepared baking dish and, using a spatula, smooth out the top.

Prepare the topping: In a medium bowl, stir together the pecans, cornflakes (if using), brown sugar, flour and butter until thoroughly combined. Spoon the topping evenly over the sweet potatoes.

Bake the casserole until slightly browned, about 35 minutes. Remove the casserole from the oven and add the marshmallows in an even layer. Return to the oven and bake until marshmallows are toasty and melted, about 5 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Total time: 2 hours, serves 8.