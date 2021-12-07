Nonagenarians share their stories of pitching in for the war effort
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:10 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Marian Wynn, left, and Mae Krier, both 95, struck the Rosie the Riveter pose with staffers Monday at the Hawaiian Airlines hangar. Both shared their experiences of working as a pipe welder and riveter, respectively, during World War II. The women were in town to attend Pearl Harbor ceremonies today.
The Rosie the Riveter image that served as inspiration during World War II.
Krier, left, and Eli Oki, a Hawaiian Airlines engineer, inspected a Boeing 717.