comscore Nonagenarians share their stories of pitching in for the war effort | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nonagenarians share their stories of pitching in for the war effort

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Marian Wynn, left, and Mae Krier, both 95, struck the Rosie the Riveter pose with staffers Monday at the Hawaiian Airlines hangar. Both shared their experiences of working as a pipe welder and riveter, respectively, during World War II. The women were in town to attend Pearl Harbor ceremonies today.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rosie the Riveter image that served as inspiration during World War II.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Krier, left, and Eli Oki, a Hawaiian Airlines engineer, inspected a Boeing 717.

Clad in blouses reminiscent of the polka-dot bandana worn by a woman flexing her arm in the iconic Rosie the Riveter poster, Mae Krier and Marian Wynn shared their stories with Hawaiian Airlines employees of their days spent working at factories and shipyards during World War II. Read more

