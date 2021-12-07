comscore Kamehameha defeats Kapolei to advance in girls state volleyball play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha defeats Kapolei to advance in girls state volleyball play

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Moana Peaua got a clear shot against Kapolei during Monday’s state tournament match at Kekuhaupio Gym on the Kamehameha Schools campus. Kamehameha advanced by winning in four sets.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha’s Moana Peaua got a clear shot against Kapolei during Monday’s state tournament match at Kekuhaupio Gym on the Kamehameha Schools campus. Kamehameha advanced by winning in four sets.

Devin Kahahawai had 22 kills as Kamehameha ousted Kapolei 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 on Monday night in the opening round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 7, 2021

Scroll Up