Gov. Ige appoints Holly Shikada to succeed Connors as state’s Attorney General

First Deputy Attorney General Holly Shikada has been appointed as the state’s Attorney General.

Gov. David Ige appointed Shikada, who has been first deputy since March, to succeed former Attorney General Clare Connors, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii on Monday.

“It is my honor to continue my service to the State of Hawaii as the Attorney General and I am thankful to Governor Ige for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity and responsibility. I have the pleasure of working with some of the best and brightest attorneys in the state and look forward to championing their efforts to make Hawaii a better place,” Shikada said in a statement. “I would also like to congratulate Clare and wish her the best in her new role as U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii. I know that our friendship will translate into a great partnership between the Department of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice.”

Connors’ resignation from the state attorney general position will take effect on Friday.

Shikada has 30 years of experience in the state Department of the Attorney General, including 18 years as supervising deputy attorney general for the Education Division. She had also led a unit in the department focusing on ensuring compliance with a class-action settlement known as the Felix Consent Decree, and served in the Family Law Division.

“Holly’s experience and expertise allow her to step into this important role without missing a beat, whether it’s representing the state in court cases, leading investigations, providing advice on legal matters, or carrying out other functions as the state’s chief legal and law enforcement officer,” said Ige in a statement today.

Shikada started her legal career in private practice with the Fujiyama Duffy & Fujiyama law firm. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and a law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

Shikada’s appointment is subject to the state Senate’s confirmation.