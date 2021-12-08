comscore Hawaii Grown: Michigan’s Roman Wilson and more than 60 other Isle graduates will take part in bowl games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown: Michigan’s Roman Wilson and more than 60 other Isle graduates will take part in bowl games

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (14), a Saint Louis alum, celebrated with teammate Daylen Baldwin after catching a 75-yard touchdown pass against Iowa in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. Wilson’s Wolverines will participate in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

When Roman Wilson decided to play at Michigan, he committed to a team that was blown out by rival Ohio State by 23 points and then in the bowl game by 26 by Florida to end the previous season. Read more

