Hawaii Grown notes: Women’s volleyball

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The Texas senior setter combined for 71 assists, seven digs, five aces and put down her only kill attempt in sweeps of Sacred Heart and Rice over the weekend to advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal against Washington in the NCAA Tournament.

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The Pittsburgh junior setter had 18 assists and two digs in a sweep of UMBC on Friday and tied a team high with 27 assists, nine digs and an ace in a four-set victory over Penn State on Saturday to advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament.

>> Keonilei Akana, Kamehameha ’20: The Nebraska sophomore libero combined for 17 digs, four assists, an ace and a block assist in sweeps of Campbell and Florida State over the weekend to advance to a regional semifinal on Thursday against Illinois in the NCAA Tournament.

>> Aria McComber, Punahou ’18: The Brigham Young senior libero combined for six digs, three aces and two assists in wins over Boise State and Utah over the weekend to advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament.

>> Elena Oglivie, ‘Iolani ’20: The Stanford sophomore libero had a match-high 20 digs and added two aces and two assists in a four-set win over Iowa State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Oglivie had a team-high 13 digs as the Cardinal were eliminated from the tournament in a three-set sweep by Minnesota on Saturday.

>> Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Punahou ’19: The Kansas State junior setter finished with a team-high 25 assists, seven digs and two aces in a three-set loss to Florida State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

>> Shelby Capllonch, Damien ’19: The UNLV junior outside hitter had a team-high 14 digs, seven kills, an ace and an assist in a sweep of New Mexico State in the first round of the women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship tournament on Friday. Capllonch had 24 digs, 11 kills and two block assists in a five-set win over Arizona to advance to Tuesday’s third-round match against Arkansas.

>> Paris Oliveira, Kamehameha ’19: The UNLV junior libero had two digs and two assists against NMSU and 13 digs and two assists against the Wildcats.

>> Isha Knight, Kamehameha ’21: The UNLV freshman libero finished with an ace against the Aggies and seven digs and two assists against Arizona.

>> Ally Wada, Hawaii Baptist ’18: The Portland State senior setter had a match-high 35 assists, seven digs, three kills, two aces and a block assist in a five-set win over Pacific (Calif.) in the first round of the NIVC tournament on Friday. Wada had a match-high 44 assists, 11 digs and a kill in a four-set loss to Weber State in the second round on Saturday.

>> Sinalauli’i Uluave, Punahou ’19: The Toledo junior outside hitter had a match-high 20 kills and hit .350 with 13 digs, three assists and two block assists in a five-set win over Indiana State in the first round of the NIVC tournament on Thursday. Uluave tied for a team-high with 11 kills, 13 digs, an ace and a block assist in a three-set loss to Valparaiso in the second round on Friday.

>> Rhyenne Filisi, Maryknoll ’18: The Toledo junior middle blocker had four kills, four block assists, three aces and a dig against Indiana State and seven kills, six block assists and a dig against Valparaiso.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser; To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.