Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notes: Women's volleyball

  By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jhenna Gabriel, Maryknoll ’18: The Texas senior setter combined for 71 assists, seven digs, five aces and put down her only kill attempt in sweeps of Sacred Heart and Rice over the weekend to advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal against Washington in the NCAA Tournament. Read more

