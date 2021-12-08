comscore University of Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle earns All-Region award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle earns All-Region award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 26 Wahine middle Amber Igiede hit against Cal State Northridge. Igiede was an honorable mention selection on the All-Pacific North Region team.

  • ANTHONY BOLANTE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH’s Brooke Van Sickle spiked the ball against Washington on Saturday. Van Sickle was named to the AVCA All-Pacific North Region team.

University of Hawaii senior Brooke Van Sickle was among four players with Hawaii ties named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-region teams on Tuesday. Read more

