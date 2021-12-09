Possible cyberattack takes down TheBus, Handi-Van servers

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services is investigating a massive shutdown of online servers at Oahu Transit Services, operator of the city’s TheBus and TheHandi-Van, due to a possible cyberattack.

The shutdown has affected all OTS networks, the city said today.

While TheBus will continue to operate on schedule, with little to no delays in service expected, TheHandi-Van is unable to access, view, or print today’s customer reservations, according to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

Customers of TheHandi-Van who are scheduled for pickup today are urged to call 808-456-5555 to schedule same-day pickups, but should be aware there may be a high volume of calls.

Meanwhile, the city will be staging vehicles throughout Oahu so they may be dispatched to waiting customers.

Also affected was TheBus Pass Office at the Kalihi Transit Center. Customers will not be able to purchase HOLO cards or passes today, and are asked to go to Satellite City Hall or other retail locations. A list of retailers for HOLO cards can be found here.

Officials said they did not have a time frame for when the OTS networks will be up and running again, but will provide updates when available.