Navy shuts another water shaft after a high level of diesel is detected

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

Diesel fuel at levels more than double the state Department of Health’s limits for drinking water were reported by the Navy on Wednesday in water samples collected at its Aiea-Halawa shaft. Read more

