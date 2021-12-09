comscore Waipahu WWII soldier to receive burial after remains ID’d | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waipahu WWII soldier to receive burial after remains ID’d

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • U.S. ARMY Anthony F. Mendonca

    U.S. ARMY

    Anthony F. Mendonca

In 1944, when Army Pfc. Anthony F. Mendonca’s family learned the 28-year-old Waipahu resident had been killed in the battle for Saipan but his remains were not recovered, his older sister, Violet Souza, could not believe he was dead, said her daughter, Henrietta Lee. Read more

