comscore University of Hawaii’s junior Andre Ilagan ranked 11th in nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii’s junior Andre Ilagan ranked 11th in nation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan debuted at No. 11 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles rankings on Wednesday, making him the highest-ranked player in program history. Read more

