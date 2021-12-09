University of Hawaii’s junior Andre Ilagan ranked 11th in nation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii junior Andre Ilagan debuted at No. 11 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles rankings on Wednesday, making him the highest-ranked player in program history.

Ilagan, a Farrington graduate, advanced through qualifying and reached the semifinals of the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Okla., in October. He became the first UH player invited to the ITA Fall Championships last month in San Diego and won two matches before falling in the quarterfinals.

The previous high for a UH player came in 2008 when Andreas Weber was ranked N0. 25 in the preseason poll.

“This is historic for Andre and for our program,” UH coach Joël Kusnierz said. “It is a direct reflection of all the hard work he put in over the years. I have no doubt that this achievement will resonate to the junior community of Hawaii and inspire them to excel on the national stage. I am excited for Andre to continue his development and grow into an even better tennis player and leader. “

Chaminade women earn volleyball honors

Three Chaminade women’s volleyball players were selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II All-American honorable mention team.

Setter Alexia Byrnes, libero Anna Dalla Vecchia and outside hitter Brooklen Pe‘a became the fifth players in school history to earn the honors.

Byrnes had 146 kills to set a new school record along with 36 total blocks, and 1,149 assists, which broke the Silverswords’ single record.

Vecchia set two school records with 631 digs and 5.09 digs per set. Vecchia recorded double-digit digs in 32 of the 33 matches this season and her 34 digs against Fresno Pacific is the second most in PacWest history.

Pe‘a averaged a team-high 2.95 kills and 3.44 points per set. Pe‘a finished with eight double-doubles and had double-digit digs in the seven of the last eight matches.