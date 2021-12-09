Jonathan Lyau is a man on the move as he tries for a rare milestone in the Honolulu Marathon
By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:51 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Marathon runner Jonathan Lyau, middle, head coach of Personal Best Training, led runners during training at Ala Moana Regional Park on Nov. 2 in preparation for Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon. Lyau, who retired from running marathons, is giving it a go again. Marathon statisticians reported that there were 41 marathoners who accomplished the feat of breaking three hours in five decades.