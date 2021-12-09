Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BOWLING HHSAA boys state championships: 8 a.m., at Leeward Bowl. HHSAA girls state championships: 2 p.m., at Leeward Bowl. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls division I state championships: Quarterfinals, At Moanalua High—Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; At McKinley High—Hilo vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m. HHSAA girls division II state championships: Quarterfinals, At Kaimuki High—Damien vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Radford vs. University, 7 p.m. At Waipahu High—Maryknoll vs. Waimea, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Seabury Hall, 7 p.m.; Also, consolation semifinals—Leilehua vs. Molokai, 3:30 p.m., at Kaimuki High; Kalaheo vs. Konawaena, 3:30 p.m., at Waipahu High. FRIDAY BOWLING HHSAA boys: State Championships—7:30 a.m., at Leeward Bowl. HHSAA girls: State Championships— 11 a.m., at Leeward Bowl. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Final—Kahuku vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m., at Leilehua High. OIA Division II: Radford at Nanakuli, Kalani at Pearl City, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL HHSAA girls division I state championship: Semifinals, At Moanalua High—Hilo/Kahuku winner vs. Kamehameha/Baldwin winner, 5 p.m.; Moanalua/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Mililani/Punahou winner, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals, at McKinley High—Moanalua/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Mililani/Punahou loser, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Baldwin loser vs. Hilo/ Kahuku loser, 6:30 p.m.. HHSAA girls division II state championships: Semifinals, at Kaimuki High—Match 10 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 5 p.m.; Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals, at Waipahu High—Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 loser, 5 p.m.; Match 10 loser vs. Match 9 loser, 6:30 p.m.; Also, consolation final—Match 6 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 3:30 p.m., at Waipahu High. BASKETBALL ILH Junior varsity boys Punahou Gold 54, Kamehameha 48 Previous Story Hawaii basketball team rain 3s in record numbers in thrashing Hawaii Pacific