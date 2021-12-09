Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

HHSAA boys state championships:

8 a.m., at Leeward Bowl.

HHSAA girls state championships:

2 p.m., at Leeward Bowl.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA girls division I state

championships: Quarterfinals,

At Moanalua High—Moanalua vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; At McKinley High—Hilo vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs.

Baldwin, 7 p.m.

HHSAA girls division II state

championships: Quarterfinals, At Kaimuki High—Damien vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Radford vs. University, 7 p.m. At Waipahu High—Maryknoll vs. Waimea, 5 p.m.;

Le Jardin vs. Seabury Hall, 7 p.m.; Also, consolation semifinals—Leilehua vs.

Molokai, 3:30 p.m., at Kaimuki High; Kalaheo vs. Konawaena, 3:30 p.m., at Waipahu High.

FRIDAY

BOWLING

HHSAA boys: State

Championships—7:30 a.m., at Leeward Bowl.

HHSAA girls: State Championships—

11 a.m., at Leeward Bowl.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Final—Kahuku vs.

Mililani, 7:30 p.m., at Leilehua High.

OIA Division II: Radford at Nanakuli,

Kalani at Pearl City, varsity begins

25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA girls division I state

championship: Semifinals, At Moanalua High—Hilo/Kahuku winner vs.

Kamehameha/Baldwin winner, 5 p.m.; Moanalua/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Mililani/Punahou winner, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals, at McKinley High—Moanalua/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Mililani/Punahou loser, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha-Baldwin loser vs. Hilo/

Kahuku loser, 6:30 p.m..

HHSAA girls division II state

championships: Semifinals, at Kaimuki High—Match 10 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 5 p.m.; Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 7 p.m.; Also, fifth-place semifinals,

at Waipahu High—Match 7 loser vs.

Match 8 loser, 5 p.m.; Match 10 loser vs. Match 9 loser, 6:30 p.m.; Also, consolation final—Match 6 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 3:30 p.m., at Waipahu High.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Junior varsity boys

Punahou Gold 54, Kamehameha 48