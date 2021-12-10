Man, 82, and woman, 67, escape Maili house fire; family cat missing

Two occupants of a burning house in Maili managed to escape, but a family cat could not be found, the Honolulu Fire Department said today.

HFD dispatched 12 units with 41 personnel after receiving the call.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front of the single-family house.

The firefighters began attacking the blaze from the interior of the house and began searching for any occupants.

They learned that an 82-year-old man and 67-year-old woman got out safely, but could not find the couple’s cat.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.