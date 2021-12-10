comscore Cyberattack causes ‘mass disabling’ of city transit servers, officials say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cyberattack causes ‘mass disabling’ of city transit servers, officials say

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2020 A cyberattack Thursday distrupted TheHandi-Van online serv­ices. TheHandi-Vans are parked on the Oahu Transportation Services lot on Middle Street.

    A cyberattack Thursday distrupted TheHandi-Van online serv­ices. TheHandi-Vans are parked on the Oahu Transportation Services lot on Middle Street.

To schedule rides before 9 a.m. Friday, the public should call TheHandi-Van reservations tonight between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. For all rides after 9 a.m., call Friday starting at 5 a.m. Read more

