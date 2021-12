Dr. James Madison has been named chief medical officer at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital. Madison is currently chief of staff at QNHCH and also the executive medical director of MidPacific Hospitalists (Hawaii) and the QNHCH hospitalist medical director.

