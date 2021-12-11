comscore Navy and Army communication conflict on Red Hill water crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy and Army communication conflict on Red Hill water crisis

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY U.S. ARMY GARRISON HAWAII VIA FACEBOOK

    Maj. Joseph Ryan, commander of the Army 25th Infantry Division, said during a town hall meeting that the best-case scenario would take at least six to eight weeks until military housing residents affected by the contamination of the Navy's water supply could safely return to their homes.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Soldiers from Schofield delivered potable water to residents at Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Soldiers from Schofield delivered potable water to residents at Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill on Saturday.

A Navy official says he’s optimistic that displaced families will be back in their homes and able to safely use the water supply by Christmas, but that message runs counter to the more cautious tone struck by an Army commander who says recovery from the crisis is uncertain and could take weeks. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Marathon’s road closures remain despite smaller field

Scroll Up