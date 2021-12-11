Navy and Army communication conflict on Red Hill water crisis
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:49 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY U.S. ARMY GARRISON HAWAII VIA FACEBOOK
Maj. Joseph Ryan, commander of the Army 25th Infantry Division, said during a town hall meeting that the best-case scenario would take at least six to eight weeks until military housing residents affected by the contamination of the Navy's water supply could safely return to their homes.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Soldiers from Schofield delivered potable water to residents at Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill on Saturday.