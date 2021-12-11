Neighbor island housing markets strong in November

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Median prices of single- family homes and condominiums in neighbor island housing markets posted solid increases in November, even though sales were mixed compared to a year earlier on Kauai, Hawaii island and Maui. Read more

Median prices of single- family homes and condominiums in neighbor island housing markets posted solid increases in November, even though sales were mixed compared to a year earlier on Kauai, Hawaii island and Maui.

Kauai single-family homes posted the most impressive gains as the median price jumped 57.1% to $1.213 million from $772,007 in the year-earlier period. Condo prices on the island ticked up 3% to $678,000 from $659,000.

Sales, though, were mixed on the Garden Island as single-family home sales fell 21.7% to 47 from 60, while condo sales jumped 57.1% to 55 from 35.

Maui’s real estate market posted gains in all areas as the median price of single- family homes rose 16% to $989,000 from $852,500 and condo prices soared 29.3% to $725,000 from $560,500. Sales of single-family homes edged up 2% to 104 from 102, while condo sales gained 9.3% to 153 from 140.

On Hawai island, the median price of single-family homes increased 18.1% to $528,000 from $447,000 and condo prices jumped 22.4% to $547,500 from $447,500. Sales, however, fell 12.5% for single-family homes to 225 from 257 while condo sales declined 12.2% to 72 from 82.

Reports for Hawaii island and Kauai were compiled by Hawaii Information Service using data from the Hawaii Island Realtors and the Kauai Board of Realtors trade associations. The Realtors Association of Maui produced its own data for Maui County, which includes a few sales on Lanai and Molokai.

Neighbor island home sales by Honolulu Star-Advertiser