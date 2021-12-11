comscore Neighbor island housing markets strong in November | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Neighbor island housing markets strong in November

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

Median prices of single- family homes and condominiums in neighbor island housing markets posted solid increases in November, even though sales were mixed compared to a year earlier on Kauai, Hawaii island and Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Marathon’s road closures remain despite smaller field

Scroll Up