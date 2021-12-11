Kamehameha faces Punahou in Division I state girls volleyball title match

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kahuku was one of the hottest teams in the state, but Kamehameha was simply too cool in a 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 semifinal win on Friday night at Moanalua gym.

Devin Kahahawai had 16 kills, three blocks and six digs to lead the Warriors into the final of he New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championships.

“Yesterday was a good opportunity for Nadia (Koanui) to do a lot of good stuff. We had a pretty good balanced offense today,” Warriors coach Chris Blake said. “We definitely had to limit their opportunities in the middle.”

Adrianna Arquette had 10 kills, Maui Robins added eight kills and 10 digs, and Moana Peaua tallied six kills in Kamehameha’s balanced attack. Marley Roe (20 assists) and Sierra Scanlan (18) operated under full control thanks to a consistent serve-receive by the Warriors.

ILH runner-up Kamehameha (11-5) has won three in a row at the state championships and will meet the Punahou for the state crown today at Blaisdell Arena.

“Kamehameha always plays at that high level all season long,” Kahuku coach Tuli Tevaga said. “We don’t see this level of play until the playoffs. But I’m proud of our girls making it this far, winning OIA and getting past Hilo. Could we have played better? Yes, but we’ll take what we can.”

OIA champion Kahuku (13-2) reached the semifinal round after sweeping Hilo on Thursday. Kahuku’s serve game wasn’t as effective on Friday against a Kamehameha back row led by Payton Oliveira.

The Warriors jumped to a 6-1 lead in the opening set, then rolled it up to 15-4, quelling what had been an excited congregation of Kahuku supporters. Kahahawai had all three of her blocks in the first set.

The Red Raiders bounced back in the second set. After trailing 11-6, they went on a 7-2 run to tie it 13-all. Kills by Makayla Fonoimoana and Chalei Reid helped, but so did hitting errors and a net violation by Kamehameha.

“We just told ourselves that they’re a team that’s built off of momentum. We let them come into the game, so we said, take a breath, next up and we need to stop their momentum,” Kahahawai said.

After Kahahawai’s right-side kill and ace, the Warriors had a 17-13 lead. Kahuku got no closer than one the rest of the way. An ace by Hehea Pulotu brought Kahuku within 19-18, but Robins had a kill and an ace to help Kamehameha open the lead to 23-19 en route to a 2-0 lead in the match.

Kahahawai, a 6-foot-2 senior, had eight kills in the second set.

Kamehameha’s momentum carried into the third set. Kahuku gained its first lead of the match, 1-0, on a kill by Mele Taumoepeau, but the Warriors zoomed ahead, 16-4.

Kahuku got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Reid, Fonoimoana and Emmalei Mapu each had six kills to pace Kahuku. Madison-Marie Mamizuka had 10 assists, while Pulotu led the Lady Raiders with eight digs. Fonoimoana and ShaCe Niu had five digs apiece.

Punahou 3, Moanalua 0

The top-seeded Buffanblu swept the OIA runner-up Na Menehune 25-14, 25-18, 25-9 in the later semifinal at Moanalua. Senior setter Jaclyn Matias was masterful, with 42 assists, six digs, two kills and a block as Punahou was in championship form despite Moanalua’s relentless defense.

Punahou’s victory sets up the ultimate showdown with rival Kamehameha.

“One thing, Chris’ teams at Kamehameha get better and better with each and every game, so we’ve got to bring our game. They’re going to come out firing,” Punahou coach Tita Ahuna said, referring to Kamehameha coach Chris Blake.

On Friday, Punahou (12-2) was the home team, but as the host site, Moanalua had plenty of fans roaring in support. Coach Alan Cabanting’s squad was scrappy as ever defensively, but had to contend with a big Punahou block.

“Moanalua played really well, forcing us out of system. They blocked us really well towards the end of the game, and they play with so much heart,” Ahuna said. “I love the way they play, with so much heart and intensity.”

Moanalua’s serve had been a major detriment to opponents all season, but Punahou handled it smoothly. The back row was led by Melie Vaioleti (15 digs) and Sammy Okano (13). Lulu Uluave hustled for 11 digs.

“They played really well today,” Ahuna said.

That led to clean looks for Lucky-Rose Williams (11 kills) and Uluave (eight), and middles Grace Fiaseu (11) and Belle Iosua (10). Sophomore Haumea Marumoto added six kills.

Malu Garcia and Kelia Giusta had eight kills each for Moanalua (13-2). Leilani Giusta had six kills. Allexis Iramina had 11 assists and 10 digs, while libero Zoe Slaughter had 12 digs and five assists.

“We played them the way we needed to, but we couldn’t have lulls like we did,” Cabanting said. “The hitting errors cost us like they did against Kahuku (in the OIA title match). Punahou put us in uncomfortable spots. Against a balanced team like Punahou, it’s tough when we’re not hitting.”

Division II

Le Jardin 3, Maryknoll 1

Sydnee Walker buried 19 kills and had 24 digs as the Bulldogs beat the Spartans 28-30, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 in Friday’s semifinals.

Le Jardin, which won state titles in 2016-17 and lost in the final in 2018, will face University in today’s championship.

Reese Diersbock contributed 16 kills and five blocks to Le Jardin’s effort, while Gennezia Hawkins dished out 41 assists as the setter.

Avery Perreira was tough to contain for the Spartans, putting down 19 kills. Rozalynn Cabuena dug up 40 shots for Maryknoll.

University 3, Damien 2

The Junior ’Bows were pushed but managed to come back on the Monarchs 23-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15, 17-15 to reach the state final.

University hasn’t won a state championship since the Glennie Adams dynasty won its last title in 1990.

Milan Ah Yat led University with 32 kills and Pii Carvalho contributed 17 in the victory. Makena Tong dished out 54 assists, Maiah Kalima-Izumi led with 34 digs and Chazmine Oda was in on seven blocks for the Junior ’Bows.

Kaila Kalama-Bajet led Damien with 27 kills, while Kody Wengler added 18.

Kenna Wengler had 51 assists and 15 digs in the loss.

—

DIVISION I

Friday

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Kamehameha def. Kahuku (2) 25-13, 25-20, 25-15

Punahou (1) def. Moanalua, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9

Consolation

At McKinley

Mililani def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 26-28, 26-20, 15-12

Hilo def. Baldwin 25-12, 25-12

Today

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Mililani vs. Hilo, 11 a.m.

Third place

Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 2 p.m.

Championship

Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Friday

Semifinals

At Kaimuki

Le Jardin def. Maryknoll 28-30, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

University (1) def. Damien 23-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15, 17-15

At Waipahu

Consolation championship

Molokai def. Konawaena 16-25, 25-19, 18-16

Fifth-place play-in

Hawaii Prep def. Radford 21-25, 25-18, 15-11

Seabury Hall def. Waimea 25-23, 23-25, 15-12

Today

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Hawaii Prep vs. Seabury Hall, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.

Championship