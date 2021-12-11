Kamehameha faces Punahou in Division I state girls volleyball title match
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha’s Devon Kahahawai attempted a kill against Kahuku’s Natali Keni on Friday.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s Grace Fiaseu slammed down a point in a sweep of Moanalua on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree