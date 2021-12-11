comscore Kamehameha faces Punahou in Division I state girls volleyball title match | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha faces Punahou in Division I state girls volleyball title match

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Devon Kahahawai attempted a kill against Kahuku’s Natali Keni on Friday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Grace Fiaseu slammed down a point in a sweep of Moanalua on Friday.

Kahuku was one of the hottest teams in the state, but Kamehameha was simply too cool in a 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 semifinal win on Friday night at Moanalua gym. Read more

