2 escape as family dog dies in Kaimuki house fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in Kaimuki this morning.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a 911 call was received at 10 a.m. today reporting a structure fire at 3719 Harding Avenue, near the intersection of Koko Head Avenue. A total of 12 units staffed with 45 personnel responded, arriving on scene within 10 minutes to discover heavy smoke and flames coming from the carport of a single-story residence.

Once a water source was established, firefighters began an “agressive fire attack” to put out the flames while simultaneously conducting a primary search of the residence to determine if anyone was inside.

HFD said that while the home’s two adult occupants were able to safely evacuate the home, a family dog was found unresponsive by firefighters in a bedroom. Despite life-saving efforts, including CPR, the dog died at the scene.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 10:33 a.m. and declared it fully extinguished at 11:09 a.m.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, HFD said, and it was unknown if the home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

An investigator was also called to the scene to assist with determining the origin and cause of the blaze.