Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 215 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 215 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,058 fatalities and 89,229 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 787 fatalities on Oahu, 145 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 797,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 165 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Hawaii island, 14 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, three on Molokai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Friday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 60,521 on Oahu, 11,859 on Hawaii island, 10,178 on Maui, 3,267 on Kauai, 255 on Molokai and 145 on Lanai. There are also 3,004 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,493 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased by 93 today.

By island, Oahu has 949 active cases, the Big Island has 137, Kauai has 188, Maui has 208 and Molokai has 11.

Health officials counted 2,843,736 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 87 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,405,120 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 9,014 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,120 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,090 hospitalizations within the state, 3,915 have been on Oahu, 615 on Maui, 444 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 40 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with eight in intensive care units and four on ventilators.