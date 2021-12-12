Unresponsive woman pulled from waters off Kailua Beach

Lifeguards from the City & County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division and firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department worked together to assist a woman found unresponsive in waters off Kailua Beach today.
Just after 10:45 a.m. this morning, lifeguards discovered a woman, believed to be about 60 years old, unresponsive in the ocean.
Responding firefighters joined lifeguards in providing life-saving treatment, as well as “current cardiac life support protocols,” until paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the scene and transported the woman to a nearby medical facility.
An update on the woman’s condition was not immediately available.
