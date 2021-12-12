On Politics: Disastrous weather hit Hawaii last week, but given global warming, welcome to the future
By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pearl City Highlands Elementary School experienced a flash flood at around 1:30 pm on Monday, December 6, 2021. “At 1:24 there was no standing water and by 1:38 there was water running through the classrooms,” said principal Zachary Sheets.