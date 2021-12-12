Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Hyunwoo feels betrayed by Seongjun on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV. This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Father, I Will Take Care of You” Episode 39 6:40 p.m. today Seongjun pushes Hyunwoo away and helps Hyungseob get up. He calls Hyungseob “Father” and this enrages Hyunwoo. Seongjun escorts Hyungseob away as Hyunwoo shakes in betrayal. Episode 40 7:45 p.m. today Donghui is riding a bicycle when a car stops in front of her; men get out of the car and surround Donghui. “Now, We Are Breaking Up” Episode 3 7:45 p.m. Monday Jae-kuk asks Young-eun about Soo-wan, a name she’s been burying for the past 10 years. She answers with silence, causing the rift between them to grow. Chi-sook enlists Young-eun’s help to bring her and Jae-kuk together, but all she gets in return is a stoic, unresponsive man. Episode 4 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Young-eun is utterly devastated after finding out what really happened 10 years ago. Jae-kuk tells his mother that he’s in love. Meanwhile, Mr. Hwang announces the end of Sono for Young-eun. Her staff anxiously awaits her final decision. Young-eun asks Jae-kuk to take her to see Soo-wan; she tells Jae-kuk that they have no future together. “Secrets and Lies” Episodes 61-62 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Hwa-kyung tries to find a way to marry Jae-bin. Myung-jun professes his love for Ju-won and hugs her. Hwa-kyung and Jae-bin confront Chairman Oh. Woo-jung is about to get into an accident. Episodes 63-64 7:45 p.m. Thursday Myung-jun gets suspicious about Hwa-kyung’s pregnancy. Hwa-kyung resorts to a different tactic when Chairman Oh refuses to give them their blessing. Hwa-kyung goes down on her knees for Chairman Oh’s approval, but he would not budge. Seeing the predicament she’s in, Jae-bin rushes her out. “Check Out the Event” Drama special, part 3 of 3 7:45 p.m. Friday Song-yi learns the true reason Do-gyum came on the trip. She comes to terms with the breakup. Will they find another chance to rekindle their love? “While You Are Away” Drama special 7:45 p.m. Saturday Hong-ju has no money, friends or family, only herself to rely on. She gets thrown out from her home. With nowhere to turn, she hides in her workplace to sleep. And when she gets discovered, she suddenly thinks of one place she can sneak into — her ex-boyfriend’s house. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story K-Drama: Tempers flare as family conflict abounds on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’