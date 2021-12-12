K-Drama: Hyunwoo feels betrayed by Seongjun on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 39

6:40 p.m. today

Seongjun pushes Hyunwoo away and helps Hyungseob get up. He calls Hyungseob “Father” and this enrages Hyunwoo. Seongjun escorts Hyungseob away as Hyunwoo shakes in betrayal.

Episode 40

7:45 p.m. today

Donghui is riding a bicycle when a car stops in front of her; men get out of the car and surround Donghui.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Jae-kuk asks Young-eun about Soo-wan, a name she’s been burying for the past 10 years. She answers with silence, causing the rift ­between them to grow. Chi-sook enlists Young-eun’s help to bring her and Jae-kuk together, but all she gets in return is a stoic, unresponsive man.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Young-eun is utterly devastated after finding out what really happened 10 years ago. Jae-kuk tells his mother that he’s in love. Meanwhile, Mr. Hwang announces the end of Sono for Young-eun. Her staff anxiously awaits her final decision. Young-eun asks Jae-kuk to take her to see Soo-wan; she tells Jae-kuk that they have no future together.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 61-62

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung tries to find a way to marry Jae-bin. Myung-jun professes his love for Ju-won and hugs her. Hwa-kyung and Jae-bin confront Chairman Oh. Woo-jung is about to get into an accident.

Episodes 63-64

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Myung-jun gets suspicious about Hwa-kyung’s pregnancy. Hwa-kyung resorts to a different tactic when Chairman Oh refuses to give them their blessing. Hwa-kyung goes down on her knees for Chairman Oh’s approval, but he would not budge. Seeing the predicament she’s in, Jae-bin rushes her out.

“Check Out the Event”

Drama special, part 3 of 3

7:45 p.m. Friday

Song-yi learns the true reason Do-gyum came on the trip. She comes to terms with the breakup. Will they find another chance to rekindle their love?

“While You Are Away”

Drama special

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Hong-ju has no money, friends or family, only herself to rely on. She gets thrown out from her home. With nowhere to turn, she hides in her workplace to sleep. And when she gets discovered, she suddenly thinks of one place she can sneak into — her ex-boyfriend’s house.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.