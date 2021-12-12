comscore John Benner and Carmen Graves win Merrie Mile | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

John Benner and Carmen Graves win Merrie Mile

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

John Benner and Carmen Graves were the top men’s and women’s finishers at Saturday morning’s Kalakaua Merrie Mile in Waikiki. Read more

Previous Story
State volleyball: Devin Kahahawai, No. 2 Kamehameha get last laugh on No. 1 Punahou

Scroll Up