John Benner and Carmen Graves win Merrie Mile

John Benner and Carmen Graves were the top men’s and women’s finishers at Saturday morning’s Kalakaua Merrie Mile in Waikiki.

Benner, an intern at Hawaii National Park and the University of Vermont’s record-holder in the indoor mile, finished the 1-mile run on Kalakaua Avenue in 4 minutes, 17 seconds. Benedikt Bunz was second in 4:25 and Davis Kaahanui was third in 4:28.

Graves, an All-American at Roanoke College and recent U.S. Olympic trials competitor in the steeplechase, won in 4:43, followed by Hannah Adams (5:18) and Adriana Fowler (6:23).

The Honolulu Marathon added the Merrie Mile to its race weekend lineup in 2016.

Ige drops decision to Emmett at UFC 269

Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige lost a unanimous decision to Josh Emmett to close the preliminary portion of UFC 269 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Ige (15-6, 7-4) entered the fight as a slight underdog and ranked ninth at 145 pounds behind Emmett (17-2, 7-2), who was No 8.

Two judges scored the fight 29-28 and a third had it 30-27 all for Emmett.

Ige landed the only takedown of the fight and was ahead in total strikes landed (73-62) and significant strikes landed (70-60) according to statistics from UFC.com.

Ige has lost three of his last four fights after rattling off six straight wins.