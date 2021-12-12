Kahuku, Lahainaluna earn top seeds in high school football state tournament

OIA champion Kahuku and MIL winner Lahainaluna earned the top seeds in their respective divisions in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships beginning Friday.

The Red Raiders (8-0) will play Campbell (5-3) in the semifinals of the Open Division tournament on Saturday at Farrington at 4 p.m.

ILH champion Saint Louis (5-3) will play Mililani (5-2) in the other semifinal in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

Lahainaluna (6-0), which extended the longest active streak of consecutive state-tournament appearances to 14, will kick off the state tournament in Division I on Friday at 3 p.m. against BIIF champion Konawaena (6-0) at Farrington.

The Lunas, who have won the last four Division II state championships, made the jump to Division I this season, as did the Wildcats.

Konawaena will play its first game in the state tournament since losing 75-69 to the Lunas in the 2017 Division II title game that went seven overtimes.

‘Iolani (9-0) will play OIA champion Aiea (4-2) in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Aiea is making its second appearance ever in the state tournament after winning the Division II championship in 2003.

The Division II state tournament bracket will be announced next weekend and begin on Dec. 22.

Every game of the state tournament will be held at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.