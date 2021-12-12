University edges Le Jardin to win first state girls volleyball title in 31 years

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It took 31 years, but the University Lab Junior Rainbows are volleyball state champions once again.

Milan Ah Yat delivered a whopping 32 kills in 75 swings as ULS outlasted Le Jardin 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9 for the Division II title of the New City Nissan/HHSAA State Championships on Saturday at Blaisdell Arena.

Using just eight players, the resilient Jr. ’Bows also got 13 kills, four aces and 11 digs from Pi‘i Carvalho. Opposite Liliana Dutcher was crucial, as well, with 11 kills. Makena Tong was the glue of the attack with 56 assists, five kills and 12 digs for a team that had struggled in preseason and regular-season action.

Le Jardin (12-6) got 21 kills from Reese Diersbock and 17 kills and 23 digs from Sydnee Walker. Gennezia Hawkins had nine kills and 39 assists plus 15 digs. Nicole Andersch, who helped spark LJA’s rally, finished with seven kills, two aces and four digs.

It was, however, University’s night, ending a decades-long state-title dry spell.

“I feel amazing. I’m just awestruck. I can’t stop smiling. I’m so happy for my girls, and for our staff and our school,” ULS coach Brad Miller said. “My cheeks are starting to hurt.”

Ah Yat was tireless, yet credited Tong, their setter, for keeping the fire going after the team’s slow start to the ILH regular season. ULS lost its first two matches and was 2-3 at one point.

“We just kept evolving and getting better every day. It took all of us, but I would say it was our leader, Makena Tong. She’s our rock and she led the team to victory today,” Ah Yat said.

University (13-4) had not won a state volleyball title since 1990 after winning eight times. Damien won the regular season, but ULS bounced back in the double-elimination playoff tournament to win the league title. In the state quarterfinals, the Jr. ’Bows swept Radford, and then rallied from a 2-0 deficit to oust Damien in Friday’s semifinal round. The Jr. ’Bows finished the season with a six-match win streak.

“I can’t believe the last two days, what has happened,” Miller added. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody other than my 15 girls and my staff.”

Set five is where everything came back to form for ULS. Carvalho opened with a kill, then an ace, and after consecutive kills by Ah Yat, the Jr. ’Bows seemed to be on their way. After a joust kill by Chazmine Oda and kills by Ah Yat and Liliana Dutcher, ULS led 7-3.

The lead was 9-4 when two more hitting errors helped LJA pull within 10-8.

After a kill by Hawkins on a dig assist by Walker, it was a one-point game.

Then came a hitting error by Hawkins on a dump try, and a misfired set and a back-row defensive blunder. ULS suddenly was back in control 13-9.

After two more hitting errors by the Bulldogs, University became the new state champion.

Le Jardin (12-5) was chasing its first state title since winning the crown in 2017. The Bulldogs reached the final by sweeping Kalaheo, toppling third seed Seabury Hall in four sets in the quarterfinals, and then ousting Maryknoll in a four-set semifinal.