comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - December 12, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – December 12, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Robin Curry of Lahaina, at left, found a poke bowl on the menu at a restaurant in the Bikini Berlin mall in Berlin.

    Robin Curry of Lahaina, at left, found a poke bowl on the menu at a restaurant in the Bikini Berlin mall in Berlin.

  • In October, Honolulu resident Liane Davidson discovered the Waikiki clothing store at the Citystars Mall in Cairo. Photo by Amy Martin.

    In October, Honolulu resident Liane Davidson discovered the Waikiki clothing store at the Citystars Mall in Cairo. Photo by Amy Martin.

  • On a trip to Paris in September, Theresa Strange of Moiliili spotted the WePok restaurant, which specializes in poke bowls. Photo by Gary Strange.

    On a trip to Paris in September, Theresa Strange of Moiliili spotted the WePok restaurant, which specializes in poke bowls. Photo by Gary Strange.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - December 5, 2021

Scroll Up