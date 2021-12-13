comscore Off the News: Assessing sewage overflows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Assessing sewage overflows

  • Today

The heavy rains and flooding that hit a week ago may have come and gone — but their effects linger. One big reminder of this is the yucky, polluted brown water that’s lingered on our shores, from sewage overflows and spills. Read more

Editorial: To protect Oahu’s water, move Navy’s fuel supply

