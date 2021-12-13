comscore Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

  • VIDEO ANIMATION COURTESY HAWAI'I PACIFIC HEALTH

    Straub Medical Center is scheduled to break ground Dec. 13 on a future Straub "campus" that will include a new medical center, outdoor green spaces and a 1,650-stall parking garage.

  • COURTESY HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH Straub Medical Center calls its plans “Straub’s Health Care Campus of the Future,” with 760,000 square feet of space. Above, a rendering of the redevelopment project for its current campus.

    COURTESY HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH

    Straub Medical Center calls its plans “Straub’s Health Care Campus of the Future,” with 760,000 square feet of space. Above, a rendering of the redevelopment project for its current campus.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM “Straub’s Health Care Campus of the Future” will be bordered by South King Street, South Hotel Street, Ward Avenue and Kealamakai Street. Above, a view of the King Street and Ward Avenue corner.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “Straub’s Health Care Campus of the Future” will be bordered by South King Street, South Hotel Street, Ward Avenue and Kealamakai Street. Above, a view of the King Street and Ward Avenue corner.

Straub Medical Center, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding, is scheduled to break ground today on a future Straub “campus” that has the potential to keep local doctors, nurses and technicians in the islands, attract new ones and — perhaps more importantly — provide patients with modern facilities and technology instead of their seeking treatment on the mainland. Read more

Previous Story
Red Hill’s troubled past casts a shadow on Navy operations

Scroll Up