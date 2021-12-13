Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus
Straub Medical Center is scheduled to break ground Dec. 13 on a future Straub "campus" that will include a new medical center, outdoor green spaces and a 1,650-stall parking garage.
Straub Medical Center calls its plans “Straub’s Health Care Campus of the Future,” with 760,000 square feet of space. Above, a rendering of the redevelopment project for its current campus.
“Straub’s Health Care Campus of the Future” will be bordered by South King Street, South Hotel Street, Ward Avenue and Kealamakai Street. Above, a view of the King Street and Ward Avenue corner.
