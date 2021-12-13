comscore Honolulu Marathon women: Marchant’s fun run to victory caps story of perseverance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Marathon women: Marchant’s fun run to victory caps story of perseverance

  • By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lanni Marchant celebrated with the Canadian flag after winning the women’s race in 2:41:24.

When life got tough, Hawaii has been there for Lanni Marchant. She ran for the first time in Hawaii following hip surgery in 2018. Read more

