Honolulu Marathon women: Marchant’s fun run to victory caps story of perseverance
- By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lanni Marchant celebrated with the Canadian flag after winning the women’s race in 2:41:24.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree